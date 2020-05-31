17 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital

Nrupathunga  S K
Nrupathunga  S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 31 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 15:32 ist

As many as 17 COVID-19 patients were discharged from McGann hospital after they recovered on Sunday. 

District Surgeon Raghunandan told DH that of the 17, five are from Shivamogga, six from Thirthahalli, three from Hosanagar, two from Sorab, one from Sagar. As many as 17 persons are still undergoing treatment in McGann hospital in the city.

shivamogga
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka

