19 students, 3 lecturers injured in Halebeedu bus accident

They have been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Halebeedu,
  • Dec 28 2022, 17:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 17:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nineteen students and three lecturers were injured in a collision between a KSRTC and a private bus, on the national highway at Sooledevarahalli near Hagare, on Wednesday.

The students from Adichunchanagiri PU College, Channarayapatna, had gone for a trip to Halebidu and were returning in a private bus. It is said that the speeding bus collided with the KSRTC bus, coming from Hassan side and veered off the road.

Around 19 students and three lecturers in the private bus sustained minor injuries due to the collision. They have been admitted to the district hospital in Hassan, according to Halebeedu police.

