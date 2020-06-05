1L saplings to be planted on Chamundi Hill: minister

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the government has planned to plant one lakh saplings on Chamundi Hill, here, in order to increase the green cover.

After planting saplings, as part of World Environment Day celebration, he said, “The Forest Minister will be invited to hold a meeting to discuss about planting of saplings. A decision about maintenance and monitoring the saplings will be taken during the meeting.”

Somashekar said, “A programme to plant 27 lakh saplings has been commenced and the officials concerned will inspect all saplings after a month.”

The Police department, Mysuru City Corporation, district administration, University of Mysore among others have obtained the saplings. The minister asked the stakeholders to maintain the saplings at least for three years.

Replying to the transfer scam allegations, leveled by JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, the minister said, “The Excise Deputy Commissioner was transferred as there were allegations against him. The process of transfer has not commenced. Neither any MLA nor former minister A H Vishwanath has played a role in any transfer.”

It has to be noted that Mahesh had alleged that there is a transfer scam in the district and district in-charge minister is not aware of it. Mahesh said, “Mysuru has two in-charge ministers. While one is acting, another is legal.” However, Somashekar claimed that he is the only District Minister for Mysuru.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi has given good administration in the last six years and the Union government has earmarked Rs 40,000 crore for Karnataka through Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The Union government is handling Covid-19 in an effective manner and the PM has announced a special package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight Covid-19, he said.

The minister distributed a booklet containing details of the achievements of Modi’s government during the first 100 days of the second term. The copies were distributed among residents of Krishnaraja Assembly segment of S A Ramadass.