2 K'taka farmers killed after being hit by vehicle

2 farmers killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Karnataka's Khanapur village

Farmers were on their way to water standing sugarcane when the unidentified vehicle knocked them from behind

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Khanapur,
  • Apr 21 2023, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 16:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two farmers on their way to their agricultural lands to water crops were killed on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Godholi village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday night on the Dharwad-Ramnagar state highway.

Read | Karnataka: Accident involving KSRTC bus and car claims 6 lives

Farmers were on their way to water-standing sugarcane when the unidentified vehicle knocked them from behind.

The deceased were identified as Mahabaleshwar Shinde (65) and Pundalik Redekar (72) residents of Godholi. Injured were Krishna Redekar and Manjunath Kaginkar. The Nandgad police have registered a case.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Accident
Road accident

