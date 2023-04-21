2 farmers killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Karnataka's Khanapur village

Two farmers on their way to their agricultural lands to water crops were killed on the spot and two others sustained severe injuries after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Godholi village in Khanapur taluk on Thursday night on the Dharwad-Ramnagar state highway.
Farmers were on their way to water-standing sugarcane when the unidentified vehicle knocked them from behind.
The deceased were identified as Mahabaleshwar Shinde (65) and Pundalik Redekar (72) residents of Godholi. Injured were Krishna Redekar and Manjunath Kaginkar. The Nandgad police have registered a case.
