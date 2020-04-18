20 elephants chased back to forest

The Forest Department officials have chased 20 elephants, which were camping in the coffee estates in and around Siddapura, back to forest.

The elephants were camping at Nelyahudikeri, Athimangala and Valnooru-Thyagathooru area for the last few days.

A team of forest officials chased the elephants back to the Dubare forest by bursting crackers.

RFO Subraya said the elephants included five calves. The laying of a fence using railway track is in progress to check the entry of elephants to villages, he added.