20 fall sick after taking 'prasada' in Sagar

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS,
  • Nov 14 2021, 04:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 04:39 ist
Over 20 fell sick on Saturday after consuming 'prasada' offered in Sai Baba Mandir at Vinobnagar during an event on Friday.

They complained of stomach ache and loose motion after some hours. They were undergoing treatment in general and private hospitals. Prasada was offered to devotees after special puja on November 12.

Karnataka
Sai Baba

