25-year-old man gored to death during bull-taming event

A 25-year old youth was gored to death by a bull during a bull-taming contest, organised as part of Deepavali celebrations, in the town

on Sunday.

Rakesh, a native of Kadadakatte H in Honnali taluk of Davangere district, is the deceased. He had come to Shikaripur town to watch the event. Rakesh sustained grievous injuries, when one of the bulls let into a narrow path, gored him. He died a while later.

Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya has condoled the death. The town police have registered a case.

