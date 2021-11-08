25-year-old man gored to death during bull-taming event

A 25-year old youth was gored to death by a bull during a bull-taming contest, organised as part of Deepavali celebrations, in the town
on Sunday.
Rakesh, a native of Kadadakatte H in Honnali taluk of Davangere district, is the deceased. He had come to Shikaripur town to watch the event. Rakesh sustained grievous injuries, when one of the bulls let into a narrow path, gored him. He died a while later.
Honnali MLA M P Renukacharya has condoled the death. The town police have registered a case.
