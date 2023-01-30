273 Gramin Dak Sevak posts vacant in Dakshina Kanna, Udupi

Unemployed youth who are keen on working close to their homes can submit their applications to vacant Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (SSPO), Mangaluru Division, N Shriharsha said on Monday.

"The applications should be submitted online, with all the documents by February 16. According to the notification, the number of vacant GDS posts is around 40,889 across India. Out of the total 3,036 vacant posts in Karnataka, the number of vacancies in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts are 273. Of this, 95 are in Mangaluru division (Mangaluru, Mulki, Ullal); 113 in Puttur postal division (Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba, Moodbidri, Karkala) and 65 in Udupi postal division (Udupi, Kundapura).

During the fourth cycle of recruitment a year ago, only 155 out of 237 vacant posts had been filled up in undivided Dakshina Kannada district. Out of 75 vacancies in Mangaluru division, only 44 were filled a year ago. Only 15 among 44 candidates were from Dakshina Kannada district, he informed.

The recruitment will be based on performance in the SSLC examinations. No entrance exam and interview will be held, he said. If local youth get these jobs, there will be lesser attrition and a lot of stability in the administration. The candidates aged between 18 and 40 years (relaxation given to candidates from SC/ST communities and persons with disabilities) are eligible for the posts. The candidate will be informed about his/her selection via SMS or email. If there is no response from the candidate even after the second and final notice, the candidature will be cancelled.

The candidate should have studied the local language Kannada at least upto 10th Standard (as compulsory or elective subject) for applying in Karnataka. The candidates for all approved categories of GDS will be required to furnish an undertaking that he/she is having the computer knowledge to work on desktop/laptop/POS/mobile etc to work on departmental software. Candidates from Kasargod district having studied Kannada as one of the languages in SSLC may also apply under Karnataka Circle, Shriharsha added.

The candidates need to upload the required documents while applying online. Hence it is advised to keep the scanned copy of a recent photograph (jpg/jpeg format less than 50kb) and signature (jpg/jpeg format less than 20 kb) in softcopy form before going for online registration. More details can be collected by contacting the Divisional Office at Balmatta (0824-2218400) and email id- domangalore.ka@indiapost. gov.in

Detailed video on job profile

Shriharsha said many youth had applied for the post unaware about the demands of the job. During the recruitment drive in 2020, SSPO had uploaded a video on YouTube explaining about the job, promotional avenues and transfer opportunities. The informative video can be accessed at