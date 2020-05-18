2nd chapter of COVID-19 saga begins in Mysuru

Even as Mysureans were celebrating the recovery of 90 COVID positive persons, without any casualty, a second chapter in the coronavirus or COVID-19 saga is opened with the detection of a new case, after a gap of 18 days, on Monday.

It has to be noted that the last COVID-19 positive case was detected on April 29 and the 89th and 90th patients were discharged on May 15.

It has to be noted that a recovered patient, who was also a severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patient, died later. The patient detected on Monday, a 46-year-old man, is designated as Patient (P) 1225. He has a inter-state travel history and had arrived in KR Nagar from Mumbai.

His family members were residing in KR Nagar and hence, he had come alone. Immediately after he arrived at the border of KR Nagar, he was shifted for institutional quarantine. Following two tests, as per protocol, his infection was confirmed on Monday.

As on Monday evening, there are 701 persons, with inter-state travel history, who are under institutional quarantine in their respective taluk headquarters. Thus, the chances of more such detections are expected over the next couple of weeks.