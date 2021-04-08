3 children drown in agricultural pond in Mandya

MLA C S Puttaraju rushed to the spot upon hearing about the incident and consoled the family members

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 08 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 18:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three children who went for a swim drowned in an agricultural pond at Balle Athiguppe village in Pandavapura taluk of the Mandya district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Chandan and Karthik, sons of Mahadevappa and Rithesh, son of Mallikarjuna, of the village.

MLA C S Puttaraju rushed to the spot upon hearing about the incident and consoled the family members. He also assured of providing suitable compensation to the family members.

Pandavapura police have registered a case.

Mandya
Karnataka

