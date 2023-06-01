3 die of lightning strikes as thundershowers lash north Karnataka districts

Three people were killed and as many suffered burns in lightning strikes as thundershowers continued to lash parts of north Karnataka.

Two men from Uttanuru in Siraguppa taluk of Ballari district were struck dead by lightning at Virupapur village of Seemandhra. The incident occurred when Shekargouda (32) and Basavanagouda (38) went to Virupapur village to attend a wedding. Three people - one each from Dharmasagar of Hosapete taluk, Koluru in Kuragodu taluk and Bommalapur of Siraguppa taluk - sustained serious burns in the incident.

In another incident reported at Bendoni in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district, a 22-year-old farmer was killed after a lightning bolt struck him at his farm. Deceased has been identified as Noorahmed Rajasab of the village.

Many parts of Ballari and Vijayanagara districts experienced heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Hailstorm in Kampli taluk has damaged banana plantation on more than 61 acres. Paddy haystack collected from 20 acres was gutted in a lightning strike at Thimmanakeri Camp near Yemmiganur.

More than 20 electricity poles were uprooted in strong winds that swept Kurugodu taluk on Wednesday night and Thursday evening. Because of which, power supply to several villages in the taluk was hit.

Parts of Dharwad, Gadag, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada also witnessed showers, along with thunder activity. After a spell of thundershowers on Wednesday night, monsoon-like weather prevailed over Hubballi-Dharwad on Thursday.

Many parts of Uttara Kannada, including Haliyal, Ankola, Karwar and Joida witnessed light drizzle in the day.

Tree falls, crop loss and uprooting of electricity poles were reported from Kollegal and Hanur taluks of Chamarajanagar. Ready to harvest banana crop on several acres has been damaged in Hanur taluk. Thunderstorm has brought down several coconut trees in Maddur and Nagamangala taluks of Mandya district.