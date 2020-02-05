3 killed on spot in accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

3 killed in accident on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Ranjith Kandya
Three persons were killed on the spot on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway after a lorry hit the vehicle in which they were travelling.

The deceased have been identified as Abhi (26) of Dundahalli, Krishna (23) of Mallanakuppe and Prashanth (25) of Thittamaranahalli.

Kestur Police visited the spot and shifted the dead bodies.

