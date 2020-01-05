30 hurt in pro-CAA protest in Kolar

At least 30 BJP workers and members of Bharatiya Hitharakshna Vedike were injured in a police lathicharge when they were trying to take out a procession in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) without permission on Saturday.

The office-bearers of the Vedike, comprising BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and some Hindu organisations had sought permission from the police to stage a demonstration in favour of the CAA. The police had refused the permission in view of law and order. However, some BJP and Vedike members tried to take out a procession near the TB on Clock Tower route where members of minority communities reside.

Then, the police tried to prevent them. Angered, the BJP and Vedike members pushed the barricades and tried to go ahead. Tension prevailed for sometime when the police and the demonstrators engaged in a verbal due. At this stage, the police caned the demonstrators to control the situation. Some demonstrators fell down and were injured when others tried to escape from the police.

Three policemen were also injured in the incident.

The Muslim community members also tried to take out a counter protest from the Clock Tower to the TB. Shops and stalls had been closed in view of the protest.