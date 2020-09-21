37,000 cusecs of water discharged from KRS dam

37,000 cusecs of water discharged from Krishnaraja Sagar dam

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Sep 21 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2020, 16:19 ist
The water level is maintained at 124.6 feet as against the maximum level of 124.8 feet. Credit: DH File Photo

With Kodagu and Cauvery basin getting heavy rains, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district continued to rise on Monday. 

As the water level in the dam reached the maximum level, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam authorities released 37,000 cusecs of water into the river. 

Currently, the water level is maintained at 124.6 feet as against the maximum level of 124.8 feet. 

The authorities have warned the people living in villages downstream to move to safer places as the outflow may be increased up to 50,000 cusecs. 

Krishnaraja Sagar Dam
Karnataka
Kodagu
Mandya

