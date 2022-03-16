4 FIRs registered over pro-hijab graffiti in Vijayanagara

Four separate cases have been registered in three police stations on Wednesday in connection with graffiti on the walls of two high schools and colleges, defending the wearing of hijab in the Vijayanagara district.

The graffiti on the walls read: "Hijab is my dignity and hijab is my right."

Principals of Vijayanagara College and Shankar Anand Singh Degree College registered complaints with Rural and Chittawadgi police stations, respectively, in connection with the scribbling. The Government Girls High School and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel School also registered complaints at town police station. Miscreants supporting hijab also scribbled on the walls of the district stadium and Guru PU College located on Harihar road.

After receiving the information, City Municipal Council (CMC) staff covered the scribblings with paint.

Superintendent of Police Arun K said that after the Karnataka High Court delivered its verdict regarding banning of hijab in educational institutions on Tuesday, some miscreants scribbled the message against the judgement on the walls at midnight.

An investigation is going on and those who are behind the incident will be known after the probe is over, he said.

