459 projects to be taken up under Jal Jeevan Mission in Dakshina Kannada

As many as 459 projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) will be initiated in Dakshina Kannada district.

The JJM is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

The aim is to provide water connections to 53,000 households in Dakshina Kannada district during 2020-21. Out of 459 works, 40 works have been completed, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr Kumar.

Out of 2.89 lakh households in the district, several households have their own drinking water sources. Tapped water connections need to be provided to 1.50 lakh households. The projects under the Mission will be taken up in three phases, Kumar added.

The estimated cost of the project during 2020-21 is Rs 149 crore.

Out of 459 works in the district, 149 works will be taken up in Bantwal taluk at an estimated cost of Rs 33.74 cr, 71 works in Belthangady (Rs 14.86 cr), 84 works in Mangaluru (Rs 78.83 cr), 60 works in Puttur (Rs 5.47 cr) and 95 works in Sullia (Rs 16.26 cr). In 2021-22, the target is to provide water connections to 38,000 households. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared for the same shortly. While in 2022-23, a total of 59,000 households will be covered under the project.

The JJM aims at the development of reliable drinking water sources or the augmentation of existing sources to provide long-term sustainability of the water supply system. It also looks into recharge and reuse through grey water management, water conservation and rainwater harvesting methods as well, according to officials.

During the recently concluded Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting, DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had directed the officials to accelerate the works under the mission. Citing Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who pulled up the state government for ‘under-performance' in the Jal Jeevan Mission, the MP said that targeted works should be completed at the earliest. The district should not lag behind in the implementation of the ambitious project of the central government. As it takes time for the construction of overhead tanks, steps should be taken to accelerate the works, he had said.