5 dead, 15 injured as bus overturns in Tumkur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 30 2019, 11:36am ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2019, 11:36am ist

Five people died while 15 others were injured after a bus overturned near Koratagere in Tumkur, earlier today.

More to follow...

Karnataka
Tumkur
Comments (+)
 