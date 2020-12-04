62 persons held over Shivamogga communal clashes: IGP

Eastern Range IGP S Ravi said as many as 62 persons have been taken into police custody in connection with communal clashes that took place in various parts of the city on December 3. The situation is under control and police security has been beefed up across the city to prevent untoward incidents.

He said in order to maintain law and order, the services of police personnel from neighbouring districts including Chitradurga, Davangere, Haveri had been utilised. As many as 148 areas have been identified sensitive and police bandobast has been strengthened there. Besides, police are keeping close watch over vehicles coming from other districts to the city. As many as 22 cheetah vehicles,13 patrol vehicles have been pressed into service.

He also asked people not to give importance to rumours that disturb peace in the city.

On Bajrang Dal activist Nagesh, the IGP said the assailants had worn masks, citing the victim, but he would identify them.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said curfew has continued in Doddapete, Kote and Tunganagar police stations in the city. He also made it clear that restrictons have not been imposed on sale of essential commodities including milk, vegetables and medicine.

Sueprintendent of Police K M Shantaraju warned that police would initiate action against those posting communally sensitive images, videos or provocative messages on social media networking sites including facebook and whatsapp.