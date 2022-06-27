7 workers killed in Belagavi accident

Seven labourers were killed and 14 others critically injured after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in rammed against a bridge wall and fell into a canal near Kalyal village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday morning.

Police said around 40 labourers from Akkatangerhal, Dasnatti, and Mallapur villages were being transported to worksites in three vehicles. The driver of the MUV carrying 21 people lost control while crossing the bridge.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed. He said the district administration, too, will give Rs 2 lakh each as compensation.