7 workers killed in Belagavi accident

Seven labourers were killed and 14 others critically injured after the multi-utility vehicle they were travelling in rammed against a bridge wall and fell into a canal near Kalyal village in Belagavi taluk on Sunday morning.
Police said around 40 labourers from Akkatangerhal, Dasnatti, and Mallapur villages were being transported to worksites in three vehicles. The driver of the MUV carrying 21 people lost control while crossing the bridge.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was in Belagavi, announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed. He said the district administration, too, will give Rs 2 lakh each as compensation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
G7 leaders mock Putin in jokes about stripping off
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi