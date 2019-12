Veteran theatre person from Madikeri, Addanda Cariappa has been appointed by the government as the Director of Rangayana, Mysuru.

An order in this regard was issued on Friday.

Cariappa is a resident of Ponnampet in Virajpet taluk and has several works in Kannada and Kodava languages to his credit. He is active in film and television as well.

He has been the Chairman of Karnataka Kodava Sahitya Academy and member of Karnataka Nataka Academy earlier.