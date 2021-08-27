Admissions open at Maharani's College

Maharani's Women's Commerce and Management College, Paduvarahalli is issuing application forms for BCom and BA courses for the academic year 2021-22.
The students who have completed PUC or equivalent are eligible to apply.
Last date to collect application forms is September 4.
The students should fill the application forms with necessary documents and submit by September 6, said G H Mahadevaswamy, principal, in a press note.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers