Admissions open at Maharani's College

DHNS
  • Aug 27 2021, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 21:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Maharani's Women's Commerce and Management College, Paduvarahalli is issuing application forms for BCom and BA courses for the academic year 2021-22.

The students who have completed PUC or equivalent are eligible to apply.

Last date to collect application forms is September 4.

The students should fill the application forms with necessary documents and submit by September 6, said G H Mahadevaswamy, principal, in a press note.

