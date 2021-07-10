Agumbe Ghat opened for heavy vehicles

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 10 2021, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 04:40 ist
Agumbe with low visibility. Credit: DH File Photo

Heavy vehicles can now ply on Agumbe Ghat on Udupi-Thirthahalli National Highway 169A, Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.

He said that the ban on movement of heavy vehicles was lifted due to reduced rainfall.  The movement of the heavy vehicles was banned fearing that heavy rainfall would trigger land slides between Thirthahalli and Udupi.

During the ban, the vehicles were plying on alternative routes, like Shivamogga-Thirthahalli-Agumbe-Sringeri-Kere Katte, Karkala-Udupi-Mangaluru or Mastikatte-Hulikal-Hosangadi, and Siddapura-Udupi.

