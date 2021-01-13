AHV has curse of grama devathe: Sa Ra Mahesh

JD(S) MLA Sa Ra Mahesh targeted MLC A H Vishwanath, by saying, "He has the curse of the grama devathe and the verdict of 'Nyaya devathe' against him. What can Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa do? Is he bigger than law? That is the reason for not inducting him as minister."

Reacting to reporters after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting in Chamarajanagar on Wednesday, Mahesh, without mentioning the name of Vishwanath, said, "He took his own decisions. He went to Mumbai and sold the JD(S) supporters, leaders and voters of Hunsur. Now, he is criticising Yediyurappa for the developments. He did not listen when he (BSY) told him not to contest from Hunsur. Now, he is reaping what he sowed," he said.

To a query on Vishwanath's statements that Yediyurappa's family deity Siddalingeshwara too will not forgive him for not keeping his promise, Mahesh replied, Vishwanath has been pushed to this situation, as Goddess Chamundeshwari did not forgive him.

"Initially, he was married to the Congress. After 40 years he got divorced. Then he joined the JD(S) and we were in coordination. Later, he jumped ship to the BJP, which has done business on a day basis. I had already told what his future would be. That has happened," he ridiculed.

"Mysuru and Chamarajanagar people are watching him since the past 40 years. Now, everybody have seen his real colour and have understood that he is not a cuckoo, but a crow," Sa Ra Mahesh criticised.