AHV warns of boycotting Siddaramaiah from Kuruba community

BJP MLC A H Vishwanath warned of boycotting Leader of Opposition party Siddaramaiah from Kuruba community if he continues to speak against the padayatra launched by Kaginele Gurupeetha Seer Sri Niranjanandapuri Swami, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) tag for Kuruba community.

In a press conference here, on Wednesday, Vishwanath said, “Siddaramaiah has claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has funded the padayatra and Kaginele seer has taken money from RSS.”

“Niranjanandapuri Swami is the religious head of our community and the allegation against the mutt from a former chief minister belonging to the same community is very unfortunate. Siddaramaiah has forgotten that he became the chief minister only with the support of the mutt, which united the people of the community. You (Siddaramaiah) don’t know about the mutt and the Swamiji’s contributions. You have no respect towards the mutt,” Vishwanath said.

“The statement against the seer spoils your reputation. Criticise Vishwanath or Eshwarappa, but not the seer,” Vishwanath said.

Vishwanath criticised, “Mysuru’s Siddaramaiah, who’s attired in white, does not understand the problems faced by Kurubas in North Karnataka.”

Warning Siddaramaiah not to make any statements defaming the seer, Vishwanath said, “If you (Siddaramaiah) are interested, then join hands supporting the agitation or else keep quiet. But, don’t mislead the people,” he said.