Altercation between SI & tahsildar over imposing fine

A police sub-inspector was taken to task by assistant commissioner and tahsildar for imposing fine on a Revenue Department staff for helmetless driving here, on Tuesday evening. The video clip has been circulated on the social media.

Sub-inspector Ravishankar was inspecting the vehicles booking those violating the norms by not wearing masks and helmet, at the rural checkpost. He resorted to book the Revenue department staff, on Covid duty, for not wearing helmet. Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy and Tahsildar Kunhi Ahmed, who were passing by questioned Ravishankar for interrupting the person on Covid duty.

When Ravishankar justified that the person was fined for not wearing helmet, tahsildar explained that the revenue staff are working day and night to fulfill the oxygen needs and advised not to disturb them unnecessarily.

Assistant Commissioner Shivanandamurthy too warned not to disturb the Revenue department staff and if such incident recur, he would complain to the SP. The video clipping that has been widely circulated on social media has given rise to debates.