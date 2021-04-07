Appointment of counsellors in schools should be mandatory: Former minister U T khader

In the wake of the recent incident of the murder of a 12-year-old boy, reportedly due to online gaming, the Mahila Congress wing of Dakshina Kannada district has decided to launch training programmes for women on Parental Access Code (PAC), which allows parents to monitor children’s activities on mobile phones.

Mangalore MLA and former minister U T Khader said cyber experts will train 100 women leaders from the Mahila Congress who in turn will conduct training camps in various villages in the district.

The proposal on the camps will be finalised shortly. The awareness, along with the training programme, will help women monitor the activities of their children while using mobile phones. This in turn will help in preventing the misuse of mobile phones.

“There are plans to conduct the training programmes in selected villages within a month,” Khader added.

"The government should make the appointment of counsellors in schools mandatory. Each taluk hospital in the state should have a counsellor to address issues related to children. Online games like PUBG should be banned effectively through a policy," he said.

Online games are destroying the youth power. Students who are addicted to online games suffer mentally. A long-term policy to ban such games effectively is the need of the hour, Khader added.

‘Bring in law’

The former minister dared the BJP government to bring in Love Jihad law. The BJP government has been only making announcement on the law during elections, he said.

He dared saffron outfits to hold protest against the BJP governments in Karnataka and at the Centre demanding Love Jihad law. Law and order situation in Dakshina Kannada has collapsed. A series of thefts and immoral policing incidents have taken place in the district in the last few days, he said.

"The BJP executive committee meeting held in Mangaluru recently had resolved to urge the government to pass a law against Love Jihad in Karnataka. Why has the BJP failed to bring in law against Love Jihad?" he asked.

The leaders remember the law during elections and later forget it. The leaders from Hindu organisations are instigating the youth to take law into their hands in the name of love jihad, he alleged.