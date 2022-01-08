Association urges Karnataka govt to include automobile trade as essential service

The Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association has urged the Karnataka government to classify automobile trade as an essential service in the event of a general lockdown.

In a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Association submitted that automobiles are extensively used for the transport of essential goods, ambulance service, government vehicles and personal transport of other essential service providers like bank employees, doctors and frontline workers.

These vehicles will be rendered useless in case of breakdown. Non-servicing of vehicles on time can also result in safety concerns, said Vilas Kumar, Secretary of Dakshina Kannada Automobile and Tyre Dealers Association.

He said “as a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic seems to be inevitable, and if the government is forced to impose a total lockdown, then automobile and related trades should be classified under essential services and be allowed to function under strict guidelines and restricted working hours. This will ensure smooth flow of essential services and reduce the hardship to the public. This will also help the auto traders, who are financially devastated due to the previous two lockdowns, to meet their basic survival needs like payment of salaries, rent and tax commitments.”

The memorandum further assured that this will not have any adverse effect on the pandemic as the automobile trade is geographically scattered, requiring minimum manpower or in-person contact.

The memorandum was submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada under the aegis of Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Vilas Kumar.

