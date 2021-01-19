Attack on cop: Mangaluru police arrest six more

Police have arrested six more persons for assaulting a head constable in December 16, 2020 in Mangaluru. The attack was in retaliation to the police firing that had claimed two lives during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru on December 19, 2019.

A gang, using a minor, had assaulted a police head constable in Mangaluru.

Head Constable Ganesh Kamath was assaulted in broad daylight near New Chitra Junction. Police in the past had arrested two persons, including a minor for the crime. Six more persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar. In total, eight people have been nabbed till date.

The six arrested are Anish Ashraf (22) from Kudroli, Abdul Khader Fahad (23) from Kudroli, Sheik Mohammed Harris alias Jigri (31) from Bajpe, Mohammed Kayis alias Kayis (24) from Tannirbavi, Rahil alias Chotu Rahil (18) from Kudroli and Mohammed Nawaz (30) from B C Road.

"The accused, who belong to ‘Maya Gang’ or ‘Maya team’, used a minor to commit the offence, thinking that would keep them out of the police nets. Among the arrested, Nawaz and Kayis had coordinated with other gang members to execute the attack. It was a conspiracy against the police for the firing that had claimed two persons in Mangaluru during the protest. Among the arrested, there were a few who were distant relatives and close friends of those who were killed in police firing," said the Commissioner.

“Initially, the gang wanted to commit the crime on December 19. However, they changed their minds having realised the increase in security in the city, and committed the crime three days ahead of the date. Both the teams had met thrice in November and December, to systematically plan their act. Though Anish had volunteered to commit the crime, later, they decided to use a minor. Soon after the incident, Nawaz, one of the arrested, had tried to mislead the police during the course of investigation," said the police commissioner.