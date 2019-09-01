Bandipur Tiger Reserve: Tiger mauls man to death

A farmer was mauled to death by a tiger near Chowdahalli village, Gopalaswamy Hill range, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in the taluk.

The deceased is Shivamadaiah (55) of Chowdahalli village. It is learnt that Shivamadaiah had given his bullocks to a relative in Mangala village for farming.

On Saturday evening, he was returning from Mangala village when a tiger attacked and dragged him away. The bullocks fled out of fear and later came home.

When Shivamadaiah did not return, his family searched for him on Sunday morning. Then that the incident came to light.

Shivamadaiah's footwear and clothes were found. The body was traced by following a trail of blood. Both limbs were devoured by the tiger.

Though they informed the Forest department at 6 am, officials reached the place only at 10 am. This irked the villagers. Relatives staged a snap protest.

They withdrew their protest after Forest officials assured them that a Rs 5 lakh compensation would be given to the kin of Shivamadaiah and a job for one of his sons in the department.

Fearing that the tiger may return, villagers urged the department to set up a trap for it.