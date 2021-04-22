Banks to work till 2 pm at 50% strength till May 31

All banks in Karnataka will have business hours from 10 am to 2 pm from April 22 till May 31 with reduced staff strength, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) said in an advisory on Wednesday.

Only basic banking services - cash transaction, clearance services, remittances and government business - will be provided at the branches until this date.

According to the advisory, banks will have business hours until 2 pm and working hours until 4 pm with staff strength to 50%.

To ensure smooth functioning, the banks have been directed to ensure that neither bank branches nor ATMs run out of cash. All customers have to be sensitised about the usage of digital banking, ATMs, cash deposit machines, the committee has said.

If any bank wants to close their branches on account of their staff having contracted Covid, they will have to consult the district administration for the same, the committee directed banks in the state.