BE students to take online test for internal assessment

Undergraduate engineering students will have to take online tests to get an internal assessment (IA) marks.

With colleges shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown, classes have moved online. While the semester exams are still about two to four months away, students do have to face internal assessment, which is conducted at the college level.

Several private unaided engineering colleges affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have issued circulars, asking their students to take the online classes seriously as the internal assessment marks will be calculated based on their performance in the online tests.

Another round of internal assessment may be conducted once the colleges reopen after the lockdown is lifted. A message sent to the students by a Bengaluru-based college reads: “IA marks will be calculated based on the online tests conducted and one IA will be conducted after reopening of the institution and students are advised to take online tests seriously (sic).” DH has seen a copy of the circular.

For its part, the VTU has asked the colleges to give the students a choice between taking the IA test online and submitting physical assignments once the colleges reopen. The second option must be given to students who are unable to take the online test.

Dr A S Deshpande, Registrar (Administration), VTU, said: “We have issued directions to all colleges about assignments and online classes. As regards reopening the colleges and holding exams, we will issue circulars based on the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).”

Exams may begin in June

Colleges expect the final-semester exams to be held in the second week of June while those of second, fourth and sixth semesters are likely in the last week of July or the first week of August. Before the exams are conducted and after the colleges reopen, classes will be held to make the students exam-ready.

Apply for revaluation

For undergraduate engineering exams whose results were declared recently, students can apply for revaluation on the VTU website.