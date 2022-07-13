Belagavi DC, officials take stock of flood situation

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil took stock of the flood situation in the flood-prone villages by taking a boat ride from Yadur village in Chikkodi taluk.

Rains in the Western Ghats, Konkan region and in the catchments of river Krishna and its tributaries in Maharashtra have resulted in water inflow into Karnataka. The inflow on Wednesday morning increased to 1.12 lakh cusecs.

Patil was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Patil and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan H V. Places identified as relief centres were also reviewed.

Tahsildar C S Kulkarni and other officials were also present.