Belagavi DC, officials take stock of flood situation

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil took stock of the flood situation in the flood-prone villages by taking a boat ride from Yadur village in Chikkodi taluk.
Rains in the Western Ghats, Konkan region and in the catchments of river Krishna and its tributaries in Maharashtra have resulted in water inflow into Karnataka. The inflow on Wednesday morning increased to 1.12 lakh cusecs.
Patil was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Patil and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan H V. Places identified as relief centres were also reviewed.
Tahsildar C S Kulkarni and other officials were also present.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Webb telescope detects water on distant planet
Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated
90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra
How firms build support systems for employees
IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass
DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore
Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes