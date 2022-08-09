Belagavi forest officials confirm leopard’s presence at golf course

A leopard that has been elusive for the past five days was confirmed to be present in the premises of the golf course, with it being caught in the camera traps installed, but it did not fall for the baits placed during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The leopard was first seen at some distance away at Jadhav Nagar on Friday, where it had attacked mason labourer Sidrai Nilajkar resident of Khangaon village in Belagavi taluk and he had escaped with minor nail injuries.

Police and Forest department had combed the area but had not been able to trace the wild cat. Residents from Jadhav Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Visveswaraiah Nagar, Jay Nagar and others in the surroundings had been asked to remain vigilant and remain indoors for their safety. Baits had been placed at Jadhav Nagar and surroundings, but the leopard did not come near it.

After reports of movement of leopard being noticed at golf course on Sunday, camera traps were installed and baits had been placed at different places. Its movement was caught in trap cameras between Monday night to Tuesday dawn.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Anthony confirmed presence of the leopard in the premises of golf course and it being caught in the camera traps installed. "The leopard has made the golf course its home and until its caught people from the vicinity should stay vigilant as all measures to trap it were being taken," he said.

Forest teams with tranquiliser have been stationed and drive to catch the leopard that has been elusive was in progress.