Mason labourer attacked by leopard in Belagavi

A leopard attacked a mason labourer at Jadhav Nagar on Friday afternoon before disappearing into the trees and houses in the vicinity.

Police, forest and fire and emergency services personnel are combing the area. The residents in the area have been asked to remain indoors.

The leopard attacked the labourer, identified as Sidrai Nilajkar, from behind leaving nail injuries below his right shoulder. It then disappeared into the trees. People assembled at the spot hearing Nilajkar's screams.

A woman, after seeing the leopard near her door, closed the door in panic.

Police and Forest personnel rushed to the spot, gathered information from Nilajkar and later shifted him to the District Hospital for treatment.

Jadhav Nagar neighbours Race Course which has thick tree plantation. Ganeshpur Road and other areas that lead to the forests on the western side of the city too have thick green cover. It's feared that the leopard could have come from the forest route in search of prey.

The pug marks of the leopard were noticed near the spot where the labourer was attacked and at some distance away.

The combing of the area is in progress.