Bhadrakali idol goes missing at Nanjangud temple, draws flak

The idol of goddess Bhadrakali, seen along with the idol of Veerabhadreshwara, on the premises of Srikanteshwara temple, in Nanjangud has been missing and has raised concern among the devotees.

The idol has been shifted elsewhere as it was damaged, officials claimed.

The idol of Veerabhadreshwara, accompanied by Bhadrakali and Dakshabrahma on either side, is on the premises of the Srikanteshwara temple, in Nanjangud.

The temple authorities are unwilling to give the details on the place where the damaged idol has been kept. This has raised suspicions and has received criticisms from the devotees and also the netizens.

There are also allegations that the idols on the premises have been left neglected though it was shaking. Temple Executive Officer Ravindra was not available for comments.