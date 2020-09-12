Bikers drive message for revival of tourism

Biking enthusiasts are on a tour from Bengaluru to KRS Dam, via Mysuru, just to drive the message that ‘Karnataka is now a safe destination, as long as everyone follows Covid-19 guidelines’.

To substantiate that tourism is already on a revival path, M Ravi, vice-president of Karnataka Tourism Forum (KTF) said that up to 60% of the rooms in hotels and resorts, at almost all popular tourist destinations, are booked up to October 2, Gandhi Jayanthi. “People are already travelling, which is a good news, and the tourism and hospitality sector is offering good packages and also discounts,” he said.

Twenty bikers, all riding luxury mobikes like Indian Motorcycles, mostly members of Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) and also from Bangalore’s Pandhis Motorcycle Club (BPMC), started off at Prestige Oakwood, UB City in Bengaluru at 7 am on Saturday. The ride was flagged off by State Principal Secretary for Tourism T K Anil Kumar.

Anil Shankar, CEO, Exquisite Moto LLP, who headed the IMRG Group, said, “The bikers stopped at Dhruvathare in Yediyuru of Tumakuru district, for breakfast and joined Srirangapatna, via Nagamagala and Pandavapura towns in Mandya district, to reach Mysuru.”

Ravi said, “Following lunch at Hotel Grand Mercure, the bikers will leave for KRS Dam and will stay at Royal Orchid Brindavan Garden Palace and Spa. As the dam is full, it is a sight to behold, now. We want to showcase the KRS Dam and Brindavan Gardens. They will return to Bengaluru on Sunday.”

“The bikers have plans to take out rides to other tourist destinations, like Belur-Halebid, Hampi, Pattadakal, Badami, and Gokarna, across Karnataka to create awareness about ‘safe tourism’,” said Anil Shankar.

Sunaina Manerkar, general manager of Hotel Grand Mercure, said, “Campaigns such as ‘Let us take care of you’ have been launched by the hospitality industry to make staystations more alluring than they already are.”

President of Mysuru Travels Association B S Prasanth asked, how many more days can we be like this?

“We have to learn to live with Covid, by following health and cleanliness guidelines. For tourist hotspots like Mysuru, tourism is vital for the economy. Almost 80% of the people in Mysuru are either directly or indirectly related to tourism. Even farmers are affected, if tourism dips, as their produce like vegetables and fruits are used in the hospitality industry. Even though Dasara celebrations have been scaled down this year, there is a need to invest on marketing and to keep the tempo, for the next year,” he said.