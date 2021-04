Pratapgouda Patil, BJP candidate for the by-election to Maski assembly constituency, tested positive for Covid-19.

This message has gone viral on social media.

In the message, Pratapgouda said "after I tested positive for Covid-19, I have been isolated on the advice of the doctor. The electorates need not panic and will recover soon. On my behalf, the BJP leaders and workers will come to your doorsteps. Please vote for me on April 17", he appealed.