BJP has raised drug issue to cover its failures: MP

MP D K Suresh alleged that in an effort to hide the corruption and its failure in tackling the Covid-19 spread, the state government has been successful in diverting the people by raising the drug mafia issue. The police too are cooperating with them, he said.

Addressing media persons here, on Wednesday, he said that Kannada film industry is being tarnished by alleging drug mafia connections. Without proper evidences, they are trying to bring disrepute to the film industry. "Instead of arresting the artistes, the police could have traced the drug peddlers and cracked the cases. But, they have arrested two lady artistes, which will not solve the issue," he opined.

The government, which was quiet all these days, has got up from its slumber. College students getting addicted to drugs is a serious issue. But, the police officials have been simply harassing the industrialists and influential that their family is involved in drug cases. They have found a way to make money, Suresh alleged.

If these actors are let out, there is a danger of them exposing the names of influential persons and their children. Hence, they have been retained in their custody. The issue has created fear among the leaders of all parties. They should understand that everyone are equal before the law, he said.

A influential person, running a club in the state, had left to Sri Lanka to escape from the police. He played a major role in toppling of the coalition government, he alleged.

Congress will begin a movement to reopen the Chamundeshwari Sugar Factory in Channarayapatna. The factory was constructed by Srikantaiah of Congress party, which stands neglected. The legislators would raise the issue in the session, the MP said.