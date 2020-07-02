BJP MLA Bharath Y Shetty tests positive for coronavirus in Karnataka

Ruling BJP MLA Dr Bharath Y Shetty Thursday tested positive for coronavirus.

The MLA, representing Mangaluru North, said he might have contracted the infection from another positive patient.

Shetty, who had taken part in many programmes in the city in recent days, in a tweet said he had gone for a test voluntarily, and the result returned Covid-19 positive. "With all your blessings, I'm recovering & will be under treatment for a few days. Requesting everyone to please maintain social distancing, wear a mask while going out and wash hands frequently. Please take care of yourself & your near ones."

The contacts of the MLA have been traced and asked to go under quarantine, officials said.