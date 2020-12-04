BJP warns party leaders against outburst in media about cabinet expansion

BJP state core committee decided to warn party leaders of action against their outburst in the media and public forum regarding cabinet expansion.

Party will take such statements seriously and leaders have been asked to desist from such acts. No talks were held regarding cabinet expansion with it being the prerogative of the chief minister.

BJP state core committee meeting attended by State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary and State Incharge Arun Singh and other committee members was held here on Friday evening.

BJP Spokesperson Arvind Limbavali informed reporters that the core committee discussed many issues. The cabinet expansion issue did not come for discussion as it was the prerogative of the chief minister who will hold talks with national leaders and make a decision.

The core committee decided that cabinet expansion was an internal issue of the party. Party leaders and workers have been asked not to speak about it in the public or media, he added.

It was decided to discuss the Cow Slaughter Prevention Bill during the state executive on Saturday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had tabled the bill in the year 2010, but the then-governor had returned it. Later successive Congress government too kept it in cold storage and the old act of 1964 was in force. Strong law to prevent cow slaughter will be discussed, he said.

State executive will also discuss on Love Jihad bill. Luring women in the guise of love, later converting them to other religions, exploitation, and being pushed into terror activities was not acceptable to BJP. Bill to prevent such acts will be discussed, Limbavali informed.