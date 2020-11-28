Blast triggers panic in Ganjam residents

A major blast at Ganjam near the town, created panic among the residents on Saturday.

DBL Construction company, which is constructing over bridge for River Kaveri, blasted a boulder using explosives at Giddangi Hole. The stones that exploded due to blast damaged nearby houses. The company blasted the boulder without alerting the people in the region.

According to the Forest department officials, DBL Company indulged in illegal stone mining at forest land at Kalenahalli near here. The illegal mining activity is supported by a few officials and people representatives.

Dalit Sangarsha Samiti district unit convener Ganjam Ravindra said, "The company has indulged in mining activity illegally in the name of constructing bridge at Ganjam. Despite the people facing problem, no officials are bothered to take action against them."