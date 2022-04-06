'Bommai tarnishing Karnataka's image to build his own'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday, slammed CM Basavaraj Bommai

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Apr 06 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2022, 18:09 ist

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Priyank Kharge, on Wednesday, slammed CM Basavaraj Bommai.

"When chief minister Basavaraj Bommai was questioned about any controversy that erupted in the state, he told people to go to court. The people would approach the court when a government doesn't act legally. Why should one need Vidhana Soudha if the court has to be approached for every issue?. Set it ablaze", said KPCC Spokesperson Priyank Kharge.

Speaking at a press meeting here on Wednesday, he stated that he was telling as a legislator. The government was shirking its responsibility every time.

"Bommai maintained silence instead of curbing the rhetoric of leaders of various Hindu organisations. He is tarnishing the image of the state to build up his image before the central BJP leaders", he criticised.

