BS Yediyurappa directs DCs to check illegal mining

Ranjith Kandiya
Ranjith Kandiya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 23 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 13:57 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said that respective deputy commissioners are directed to check illegal mining activities.

The CM was speaking to reporters, at Mysuru airport, here. He said that mining is very much necessary in the state as the works of highways are undergoing. 

But, the government will not allow illegal mining at any cost. All the DCs are directed to check illegal activities.

The CM, said, Rs 5 lakh compensation will be given to the family members of the deceased who died in a blast at Shivamogga.

