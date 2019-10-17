BSNL likely to launch 4G services by month-end

Customers using BSNL network are likely to get access to 4G services after October 30.

With this, the internet speed is likely to increase and BSNL subscribers can download photos and videos faster.

BSNL Mangaluru Circle (Mobile network division) DGM Balachandra Bhat told DH that the work on installing equipment to provide 4G services to 164 tower stations was in progress and the work is likely to be completed by end of October.

“The installation works have been expedited. Initially, the plan was to launch 4G services from October 1. Owing to delays in the arrival of equipment, we have fixed October 30, as the deadline,” he said.

Once the service is launched, customers will get 4G services from Ucchila in Udupi to Nethravathi bridge at Jeppinamogaru. It will also be available at Kinnigoli to Farangipete covering Kateel, Kaikamba, Valacchil and other areas. After crossing these areas, the customers will continue to get 3G or 2G network services, Bhat explained.

“As we roll out 4G services through 164 towers in and around Mangaluru, we will switch off 3G services from those base tower stations. This will mean that all BSNL mobile customers having 3G services will not get data service in the city unless they upgrade their SIM cards to 4G,” he said.

“We have been reminding customers with 3G SIMs to exchange their SIMs by sending them SMS, IVRS calls to avoid sudden disruption of data service once the 4G services are introduced in Mangaluru Circle. A customer from Puttur will not get the internet service in Mangaluru if he fails to change the SIM,” he added.

Each tower will have three antennae to provide high-speed internet. There are over 1.50 lakh BSNL customers in Mangaluru Circle. Customers are rushing to change their SIM at customer care centres.

“Customers need to bring their Aadhaar cards or other documents of proof of change their SIM at the BSNL Customer Service Centres,” he said.

“BSNL has started issuing closed user group customers with the SIM by visiting their place of work, to speed up the work on issuing the SIMs. In fact, 4G SIM alone is not sufficient, even the handset needs to be compatible to avail the 4G facility,” he added.