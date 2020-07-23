Builder engages sleeper bus to bring workers from West Bengal

A sleeper bus engaged by Marian Projects Private Limited (MPPL) to bring back 35 migrant labourers from Malda district in West Bengal, is likely to reach Mangaluru on July 28.

The bus, which left Mangaluru on July 18 will be covering a whopping 5,100 km, and the expenses incurred in bringing back the labourers is likely to exceed Rs two lakh, informs MPPL managing director Naveen Cardoza.

During the lockdown, the migrant labourers had returned to their villages in Malda district which is located north of Kolkota and close to Bangladesh border.

Recently Naveen had five expert masons flown from Kolkota to Bengaluru. All their Air fares and travel expenditure were borne by Naveen, who is also chairman of CREDAI, Mangaluru.

Due to acute shortage of labourers, Naveen was planning to book air tickets for 35 labourers. “As the distance between Kolkota Airport and Malda district was more than 370 km, I decided to engage a sleeper bus,” he said and added that the distance between Mangaluru and Malda district was about 2,550 km.

Naveen said in order to keep his promise to buyers and promoters, he was doing everything possible to resume work, on his building projects.