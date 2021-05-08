Campco to set up oxygen generation plant in Puttur

Campco (Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited)

has chalked out a programme to supply oxygen to hospitals at a cost of Rs 1 crore, following the shortage of medical oxygen in treating Covid-19-infected patients in hospitals.

According to Campco President Kishore Kumar Kodgi, an oxygen generation plant will be set up at Government Hospital in Puttur. Similarly, jumbo oxygen cylinders will be supplied to hospitals in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts for treating the patients, he added.

Kodgi said that the Campco was committed to the welfare of farmers and had stood behind them in maintaining stability in the price of arecanut during lockdown.

The Campco authorities are in constant touch with Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, Deputy Commissioners of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts and are also working on the implementation of the project, he added.