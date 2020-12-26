Car with sleeping child towed away in Mangaluru

Car with a sleeping child towed away in Mangaluru

The police defended their decision, saying that the car was parked haphazardly

Naina J A
  • Dec 26 2020, 08:57 ist
Credit: DH File Photo/BK Janardhan/Representative Image

Traffic cops in Mallikatte towed away a car without realising that a seven-year-old boy was asleep in the backseat, an incident which saw a lot of traction on social media.

A woman had come to the market with her two children and a driver. She took her elder child to the market, leaving her younger son, who was fast asleep, with the driver. The driver locked the car and stepped away to give the woman her phone from the car, and when he returned, the car had been towed.  

The police defended their decision, saying that the car was parked haphazardly and they could not see well due to the tinted windows.

Mangaluru
Karnataka
traffic

