Carrying corpse on shoulder, villagers wade through swollen river in Karnataka's Shivamogga district

With corpse on shoulder, villagers wade through river

PTI
PTI, Shivamogga (Karnataka),
  • Aug 07 2022, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 20:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP FIle Photo

Residents of Kodlu village in Shivamogga district had to wade through chest-deep water of a stream to carry the dead to the crematorium that was on the other side, sources said on Sunday.

According to the sources, an octogenarian died on Saturday due to age-related ailment in Kodlu and the challenge before the family and relatives was crossing the stream flowing in the village. The rivulet was in spate due to the torrential rains over the past few days.

Also Read | Rivers in spate as heavy rains lash many parts of Karnataka

The family and the kin had no option but to carry the body on their shoulders and wade through the waters to reach the crematorium.

The villagers told reporters that they face this problem during the rainy season.

