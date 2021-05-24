Case filed for conducting wedding without permission

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • May 24 2021, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 22:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A team of officials conducted a raid at a house in B Hosuru village, where a wedding was being conducted violating Covid norms in Mandya taluk on Sunday night.

As per the norms, tahsildar's permission is required for conducting weddings. But, the wedding was organised without availing permission and more than 300 people had gathered at the place, and rituals conducted. Acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Tahsildar Chandrashekar Sham raided the spot and seized three cars.

It is alleged that the wedding organisers behaved rudely with the officials. Cases have been filed against more than 10 people. A case has also been filed against Cesc engineer, for providing illegal power supply to the house, according to the police. A case has been filed at the rural police station

Mandya
wedding
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka

