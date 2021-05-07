CCTV cameras installed at oxygen refilling units

CCTV cameras installed at oxygen refilling units

MP Pratap Simha said that this is being done to control the agents of private hospitals

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 07 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 03:57 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

In order to control agents and middlemen in connection with the oxygen supply, the authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras at oxygen refilling units in the city.

MP Pratap Simha, also in-charge of oxygen supply, on Friday said that to control the agents of private hospitals, it has been decided to install CCTV cameras at all the eight units.

The CCTV cameras will be connected to mobile phones to monitor. There are 102 private hospitals in Mysuru and there are 37 hospitals which has more than 30 beds. Of 37 hospitals, 32 institutions have provided details and quota of oxygen will be fixed for these hospitals. An additional 10% oxygen will be reserved in each facility, he said.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

oxygen units
Mysuru
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQIA people fear invisibility in Covid vaccine data

LGBTQIA people fear invisibility in Covid vaccine data

Lanka Radio broadcasts chants to help India fight Covid

Lanka Radio broadcasts chants to help India fight Covid

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

In Pics | These are India's 'Most Wanted' gangsters

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

Despite chip shortage, chip innovation is booming

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

 