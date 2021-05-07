CCTV cameras installed at oxygen refilling units

In order to control agents and middlemen in connection with the oxygen supply, the authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras at oxygen refilling units in the city.

MP Pratap Simha, also in-charge of oxygen supply, on Friday said that to control the agents of private hospitals, it has been decided to install CCTV cameras at all the eight units.

The CCTV cameras will be connected to mobile phones to monitor. There are 102 private hospitals in Mysuru and there are 37 hospitals which has more than 30 beds. Of 37 hospitals, 32 institutions have provided details and quota of oxygen will be fixed for these hospitals. An additional 10% oxygen will be reserved in each facility, he said.